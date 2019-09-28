POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Austria Elections: Austrians to vote in snap elections on Sunday
02:37
World
Austria Elections: Austrians to vote in snap elections on Sunday
A secretly filmed video caught a top Austrian politician offering public contracts to Russian oligarchs for campaign support. This video also brought down the government. Austrians will now go back to the polls on Sunday to choose a new one in snap elections. But as Yunus Paksoy reports from Vienna, the results are expected to make coalition building difficult. #AustriaElection2019 #AustriaCoalition #SnapElection
September 28, 2019
