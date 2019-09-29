World Share

Afghanistan Election: Low turnout, violence marks presidential race

Unofficial estimates say just over two million people turned out to vote in Afghanistan for the country's new president on Saturday. That's despite nine million registered to vote. Election day was marred by deadly explosions in four cities, which left at least five people dead. From Kabul, Hasan Abdullah has this report.