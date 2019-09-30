World Share

GEOTHERMAL ENERGY: Core Power?

We're used to digging underground for our energy sources but with this, there's no oil or gas in sight. Geothermal energy uses the heat of the earth's core. The UK's first such plant has just finished drilling 5 kilometres down. For the latest in our energy future series - we're asking if geothermal is a big part of our fuel future? #geothermalenergy #cleanenergy #futureenergy Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #energy #geothermal #Roundtable