BizTech Share

Turkey targets 5% growth by 2022 | Money Talks

Turkey has a new roadmap for economic growth. Expecting a recovery in the third quarter this year, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak announced a set of short-term policies. They include reforms to cut taxes for low-income households, reduce unemployment to single digits and target areas such as growth and inflation. The government raised its growth target from 3.5 percent next year, to 5 percent for each of the next three years. #TurkeyInflation #Economy #Growth