POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Volkswagen faces class action suit in Germany over 2015 scandal | Money Talks
05:23
BizTech
Volkswagen faces class action suit in Germany over 2015 scandal | Money Talks
It's the biggest class action lawsuit to hit the auto industry. Around 450,000 German car owners are collectively suing Volkswagen. They're demanding billions of dollars in compensation for an emissions cheating scandal that first emerged in 2015. Since then, Volkswagen has been trying to restore its reputation. But as Sibel Karkus reports, it faces a long road ahead to regain consumer confidence. For more on this story, we were joined by Ira Spitzer in Berlin. #Volkswagen #EmissionsScandal #ConsumerConfidence
September 30, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?