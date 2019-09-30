Afghan election turnout hits record low after Taliban threats | Money Talks

BizTech Share

Authorities in Afghanistan are reporting a record-low turnout in this weekend's presidential election as voters were scared away by threats made by the Taliban. A weak mandate could be a hurdle for the next government as it tries to revive the economy by ending years of fighting. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, voters could still get a second chance to be heard. For more, we spoke to Gul Maqsood Sabit in Kabul. He's Afghanistan's former deputy finance minister. #Elections #Taliban #AfghanEconomy