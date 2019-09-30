POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Afghan election turnout hits record low after Taliban threats | Money Talks
08:01
BizTech
Afghan election turnout hits record low after Taliban threats | Money Talks
Authorities in Afghanistan are reporting a record-low turnout in this weekend's presidential election as voters were scared away by threats made by the Taliban. A weak mandate could be a hurdle for the next government as it tries to revive the economy by ending years of fighting. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, voters could still get a second chance to be heard. For more, we spoke to Gul Maqsood Sabit in Kabul. He's Afghanistan's former deputy finance minister. #Elections #Taliban #AfghanEconomy
September 30, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?