Beijing marks 70 years of Communist Party rule | Money Talks
It's been 70 years since Mao Zedong proclaimed the founding of the People's Republic of China. Since then, the country's been through massive social changes - from the Cultural Revolution to becoming the world's second biggest economy. Samantha Vadas looks at the successes and failures of the most populous country over the past seven decades. To unpack China’s rise, Ann Lee joins us in New York. She's an economist and professor at New York University. She also wrote the book, 'What the US Can Learn from China'. #ChinaEconomy #CommunistParty #CulturalRevolution
October 1, 2019
