POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
California allows student athletes to earn on endorsement deals | Money Talks
05:15
BizTech
California allows student athletes to earn on endorsement deals | Money Talks
The US college athletics programme rakes in billions of dollars each year, but none of this money goes to the athletes themselves. Now, California's passed a controversial law to allow student athletes to earn money on endorsement deals. But the National Collegiate Athletic Association, or the NCAA, which regulates university sports, opposes the decision. And as Mobin Nasir reports, the fight to get paid, is far from over. Andy Schawrz, an economist specialising in antitrust and damages, and sport economics; provides his analysis. #Carlifonia #StudentAthletes #Endorsements
October 1, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?