The Khashoggi Murder
26:00
World
The Khashoggi Murder
It's been one year since the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. But many questions remain like who gave the order and where’s the body? #JamalKhashoggi #SaudiArabia #MohammedbinSalman Guests: Helena Kennedy Member of the UN Team Investigating Khashoggi's Murder Iyad el Baghdadi Writer and Arab Spring Activist Mohammed al Qubaiban Saudi and Gulf Affairs Expert Samah Hadid Human Rights Activist
October 2, 2019
