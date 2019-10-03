UK Prime Minister unveils replacement for Irish backstop | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
After weeks of anticipation, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has finally unveiled his Brexit proposal. He already has the support of key allies in Northern Ireland who shot down the original terms put forward by former Prime Minister Theresa May. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, selling the deal to Brussels may not be as easy. For more, economist and honorary research fellow at the University College London Steve Keen joined us from Amsterdam. #Brexit #UnitedKingdom #BorisJohnson
October 3, 2019
