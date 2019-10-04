World Share

The Khashoggi Murder: October 2 marks a year since journalist's death

Exactly one year ago, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate here in Istanbul and - never came out. In spite of initial Saudi denials,, we know Khashoggi was murdered inside that building on that day - in a killing that shocked people all around the world. But one year later, we still don't know what happened to his body, and NO one has been held accountable. A few hours ago a memorial service took place in Istanbul to mark one year since Khashoggi was killed. The murder shocked the world. And it also raised red flags about the future of the investigation into his death. To this day, many crucial questions surrounding the murder remain unanswered.