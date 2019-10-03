World Share

Marina Abramovic Retrospective

She stood for six hours and let the audience do whatever they wanted to her. She once stabbed herself in the hand 20 times. She walked on the great wall of China for 90 days, just to break up with her lover. Such is the work of ‘the grandmother of performance art’, Marina Abramovic. And an exhibition in Belgrade takes a look back at her illustrious career spanning almost half a century. #MarinaAbramovic #PerformanceArt #Belgrade