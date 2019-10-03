POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's inflation falls to three-year low | Money Talks
01:34
World
Turkey's inflation falls to three-year low | Money Talks
Turkey's inflation rate has fallen to single digits, dropping to 9.26 percent in September. It's the lowest level in almost three years and is down from 15 percent the previous month. The highest monthly increase was seen in housing, while the highest decrease was in food and non-alcoholic beverages. TRT World's Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir reports. #Turkey #TurkishInflation #TurkeyEconomy
October 3, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?