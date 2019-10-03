BizTech Share

Nigerian President visits South Africa after attacks | Money Talks

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is on a state visit to South Africa. His trip comes weeks after attacks against foreigners there left at least 12 people dead. Most were South African, but the violence also forced many Nigerians to return home over fears they may be targeted. As a result relations between the countries worsened, and South Africa is hoping this visit will strengthen political, economic and cultural ties. Ntshepeng Motema-Alexandra reports from Johannesburg. #Nigeria #SouthAfrica #Xenophobia