Nickelback says President can’t use video for meme
15:00
World
Nickelback says President can’t use video for meme
00:39 - Donald Trump has had a bad week. He's being impeached by the House of Representatives and now Nickelback have embarrassed him in front of the internet 04:34 - Greta Thunberg uses Putin’s words as her Twitter Bio. Going 2 for 2 with the leaders of Russia and America after doing the same with Trump. Who's next? 08:00 - A Bangladeshi man leading a campaign to stop people in Dhaka using their car horns too much #Nickelback #GretaMocksPutin #Newsfeed
October 4, 2019
