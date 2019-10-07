BizTech Share

Government fees choke Uganda's young oil sector | Money Talks

The discovery of oil in Uganda was expected to transform its economy. But production has been repeatedly delayed. The latest problem has been taxes. At the moment, oil companies are required to pay income tax as soon as they start producing oil whether they are in a profitable position or not. A deadlock between investors and the government over the issue is threatening Uganda's hopes of becoming the world's next big oil producer. Michael Baleke reports from Kampala.