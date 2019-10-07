BizTech Share

Two-week climate crisis protests begin | Money Talks

Climate crisis protesters around the world started a new wave of demonstrations and sit-ins on Monday. The Extinction Rebellion movement says it will co-ordinate international protests for two weeks. It's called on governments to respond to the crisis with greater urgency. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from London For more, Michael Jacobs, professor of Political Economy at the University of Sheffield, joined us from London.