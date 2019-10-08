World Share

Appeals court blocks Trump tax return release - The Trump Presidency

The US president's domestic challenges aren't limited to his public life. A US judge has ruled that President Trump must turn over eight years of tax returns. It's part of an investigation into allegatiopns of hush-payments made to two models who say they had affairs with Trump. The president's lawyers have appealed the decision, and the appeals court agreed to temporarily block the order. Harry Horton reports.