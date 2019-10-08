POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
A Tale of two Guantanamos, Part 2: Mohamedou Ould Slahi
26:10
World
A Tale of two Guantanamos, Part 2: Mohamedou Ould Slahi
Bigger Than Five speaks with Mohamedou Ould Slahi, who spent 14 years in Guantanamo Bay prison. Now living in Mauritania, Slahi addresses his treatment at the prison and asks why the former Bush administration official who approved his torture has been nominated for a position at the US State Department monitoring human rights. A portion of of this interview aired on Bigger Than Five Episode “Guantanamo Forever” on 10/2/2019.
October 8, 2019
