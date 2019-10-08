Turkey looking to diversify energy mix | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's stepping up efforts to explore hydrocarbon reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea as part of its strategy to diversify and secure the country's energy supplies. It's also engaging power producers in the oil and gas, solar, wind and other sectors to raise its energy capacity. Many of these companies are present at the 10th Turkey Energy Summit being held in Antalya. TRT World's Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir caught up with Turkey's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez to talk about the nation's latest exploration efforts in the Mediterranean Sea.
October 8, 2019
