BizTech Share

Fuel reform in Ecuador sparks widespread unrest | Money Talks

Thousands of indigenous people have been leading anti-government protests in Ecuador against soaring fuel prices. Protesters have vowed to keep demonstrating until President Lenin Moreno reverses his decision to scrap fuel subsidies. Close to 500 people have been arrested in the worst violence the country has seen in years. But as Philip Owira reports, President Moreno is accusing his opponents of attempting a coup.