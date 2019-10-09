World Share

Breaking News: Deadly shooting reported in German city of Halle

We are receiving some breaking news out of Germany where at least two people have been killed in a shooting near a Synagogue in the East German city of Halle. Several people have also been injured in the incident. It's also been reported that a hand grenade was thrown into a Jewish cemetery. Police say the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and are on the run. Officials have advised residents to stay in their homes. #Halle #GermanyShooting