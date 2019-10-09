POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Lebanon’s Power Plan
26:00
World
Lebanon’s Power Plan
Power cuts in Lebanon are an almost daily occurrence, but they’re not only a hindrance on the daily lives of the Lebanese people but also a strain on the country's economy. Every year Beirut spends billions of dollars more than it brings in and a large portion of the budget is used to prop up the electricity sector. For decades the government has promised to get things back on track and provide people with round-the-clock power. The energy minister appointed earlier this year says she can now succeed where her predecessors have failed, by building new power plants, shutting down the old ones and moving towards renewable energy. But is her plan feasible? Guests: Raymond Ghajar Adviser to Lebanon's Ministry of Energy and Water Hala Bejjani Managing Director of Kulluna Irada Jessica Obeid Former Chief Energy Engineer at the UNDP in Beirut
October 9, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?