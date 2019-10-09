World Share

Lebanon’s Power Plan

Power cuts in Lebanon are an almost daily occurrence, but they’re not only a hindrance on the daily lives of the Lebanese people but also a strain on the country's economy. Every year Beirut spends billions of dollars more than it brings in and a large portion of the budget is used to prop up the electricity sector. For decades the government has promised to get things back on track and provide people with round-the-clock power. The energy minister appointed earlier this year says she can now succeed where her predecessors have failed, by building new power plants, shutting down the old ones and moving towards renewable energy. But is her plan feasible? Guests: Raymond Ghajar Adviser to Lebanon's Ministry of Energy and Water Hala Bejjani Managing Director of Kulluna Irada Jessica Obeid Former Chief Energy Engineer at the UNDP in Beirut