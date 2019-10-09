BizTech Share

Zimbabwe hikes up electricity costs | Money Talks

Zimbabwe's power regulator has hiked electricity prices for the second time in three months. It says it needs the money to improve power supplies, as Zimbabweans are struggling with daily cuts lasting up to 18 hours. Many are already struggling under soaring inflation and the worst economic crisis since a 2017 coup unseated late Robert Mugabe. And now the UN warns food shortages are pushing the country 'towards starvation'. #PowerSupply #EconomicCrisis #FoodShortages