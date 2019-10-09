BizTech Share

High-level US-China talks resume this week | Money Talks

Global stocks and commodity prices have rallied amid signs that US-China trade talks this week will lead to at least a partial deal. That's as calls mount for the two sides to reach a compromise fast, for the sake of the global economy. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Jeffrey Tucker, the editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research. He joined us from Great Barrington, Massachusetts. #USChina #GlobalStocks #TradeTalks