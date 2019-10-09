POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
High-level US-China talks resume this week | Money Talks
07:38
BizTech
High-level US-China talks resume this week | Money Talks
Global stocks and commodity prices have rallied amid signs that US-China trade talks this week will lead to at least a partial deal. That's as calls mount for the two sides to reach a compromise fast, for the sake of the global economy. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, we spoke to Jeffrey Tucker, the editorial director at the American Institute for Economic Research. He joined us from Great Barrington, Massachusetts. #USChina #GlobalStocks #TradeTalks
October 9, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?