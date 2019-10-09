Gabon gets funding boost to preserve forests | Money Talks

BizTech Share

Gabon gets funding boost to preserve forests

Forestry is a key pillar of Gabon's economy, but making the sector sustainable has been a challenge. But Gabon has managed to ramp up efforts to protect its forests, and it's being rewarded for it. Last month, Norway announced it will give Gabon $10 for every tonne of carbon it does not emit. The UN-backed deal makes Gabon one of the first African nations to be paid to fight the climate crisis. But as Laila Humairah reports, not everyone is enthusiastic about the agreement, especially those who depend on the forests for their survival. #Gabon #Forestry #ClimateCrisis