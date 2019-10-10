POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's Border Security: A bi-partisan group of US senators reacts Turkey's operation in Syria
01:55
World
A bi-partisan group of US senators have agreed to push for sanctions against Turkey if its forces do not withdraw from Syria. The sanctions would freeze any US assets belonging to Turkey's political leadership and impose visa restrictions. But the lead sponsor of the bill has not always had this stance on Turkish policy. Yasmine El-Sabawi has this report. #TurkeysOperation #Syria #USSenate
October 10, 2019
