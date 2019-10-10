POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Tunisia presidential candidate released days before election runoff | Money Talks
06:04
BizTech
Tunisia presidential candidate released days before election runoff | Money Talks
Tunisia is in the midst of a political deadlock, with no party securing a clear majority after last weekend's election. A fractured parliament could mean bad news for the country's struggling economy. Locals go to the polls again on Sunday for the presidential run-off. It doesn't leave one candidate much time to campaign... he's only just been released from prison. Laila Humairah has the details. For more on this story, We spoke to Mohammed Dhia Hammami, who's a political analyst in specialising in Tunisia. #NabilKaroui #PresidentialElections #Runoff
October 10, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?