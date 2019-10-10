BizTech Share

Thai government aims to attract firms from China | Money Talks

As US and Chinese officials gather for their 15th round of trade talks, a truce between the two countries remains elusive. The spat is also hurting Thailand which relies heavily on trade with both of the world's two largest economies. It's government's taking steps to boost trade and attract investors. But, as Mobin Nasir reports, the trade war is causing limited gains and plenty of pain for Thai businesses. #Rubber #TradeWar #Thailand