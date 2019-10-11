Turkey’s Operation into Syria

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
After warning the world for years, about the national security threat posed by the PKK-linked YPG terror group, Turkey has taken matters into its own hands. Yet, some of Turkey’s NATO allies have decided to side with a terrorist group that directly threatens one of its own members. One of them is US Senator Lindsey Graham, who was pranked in a phone call. Graham’s comments, who he thought were to senior Turkish officials, is very telling. Guests Murat Aslan Assistant Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University Matthew Bryza Former US ambassador #Turkey #Syria #LindseyGraham
October 11, 2019
