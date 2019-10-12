POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Africa Culture in China: Africa-China relations growing stronger
It's been over a year since Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged an additional 60 billion dollars in funding to African nations. It seems to be a sign that political and economic relations are expanding, but ties between different African cultures and China are too. As Samantha Vadas tells us, many people from Africa are migrating to China in search of business opportunities and higher education. #ChinaAfricaRelations #ChinaInAfrica #AfricansInChina
October 12, 2019
