Turkey’s Border Security: YPG kills civilians in border towns
01:39
World
The YPG terror group has been firing mortar shells into Turkish border towns. At least 17 civilians and two Turkish soldiers have been killed. Meanwhile, Washington says there was an explosion near its observation post in the Kurdish-held town of Ayn al Arab. But Ankara says the US post was not targeted. TRT World's Abubakr Al-Shamahi has been following the developments on the Turkish-Syria border. #TurkeySyria #YPGAttack #TurkeySyriaBorder
October 12, 2019
