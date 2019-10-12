POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Refugee Crisis: Few services available for refugees in Lesvos
Germany has warned of a repeat of the influx of refugees that caught the European Union unprepared in 2015. Greece is again becoming the main gateway for migrants and refugees trying to reach Europe. UN figures show more than 10-thousand arrivals by sea in the past few months. The EU has allocated funds to help Greece cope with the numbers, but very few services are available. Rahul Radhakrishnan has this report from Lesvos. #GreeceRefugeeCrisis, #Lesvos, #Greece
October 12, 2019
