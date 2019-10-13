POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Femicides in France: A woman killed every two days in the country
02:29
World
Femicides in France: A woman killed every two days in the country
Violence against women is on the rise in France. More than 110 killings of women by men have already been reported this year according to anti-domestic violence groups. That's more than the same time last year. While the French government has proposed measures to address the problem, activists say they fall short. TRT World's Gonca Senay reports. #FemicideInFrance #ViolenceAgainstWomen #DomesticViolence
October 13, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?