European agricultural sector braces for tariffs | Money Talks

The World Trade Organization has given the US the green light to impose tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of European products, over a dispute on plane subsidies. The decision could open up a new front in President Donald Trump's trade war with Washington's allies. Italian cheese, Spanish olives and Scotch whisky are among the goods earmarked for a 25 percent levy on October 18th. As Sarah Morice reports, European farmers say their livelihoods are on the line.\ #EUfarmers #Tariffs #WTO