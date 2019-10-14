POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Licence fees favour big firms in Lesotho cannabis trade | Money Talks
02:04
BizTech
Licence fees favour big firms in Lesotho cannabis trade | Money Talks
The landlocked African kingdom of Lesotho legalised the cultivation of marijuana for medicinal purposes in 2017. It was seen as a boon by small-scale farmers, who'd been growing the crop for years. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, many still rely on illegally smuggling their harvests out of the country, and the government may be to blame. #MedicalMarijuana #Lesotho #SmallScaleFarmers
October 14, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?