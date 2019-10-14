BizTech Share

US, EU mull punitive action against Turkey | Money Talks

Turkey's military operation to set up a safe zone along its border with Syria, is drawing criticism from the EU and US. Some European countries have stopped arms sales to Ankara, and Washington is threatening to impose 'crippling sanctions' on its NATO ally. Despite the pressure, Turkish officials say they won't stop the operation. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this story, we spoke to financial columnist Taha Arvas, who joined us in studio. #YPG #Turkey #OperationPeaceSpring