POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US, EU mull punitive action against Turkey | Money Talks
07:43
BizTech
US, EU mull punitive action against Turkey | Money Talks
Turkey's military operation to set up a safe zone along its border with Syria, is drawing criticism from the EU and US. Some European countries have stopped arms sales to Ankara, and Washington is threatening to impose 'crippling sanctions' on its NATO ally. Despite the pressure, Turkish officials say they won't stop the operation. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this story, we spoke to financial columnist Taha Arvas, who joined us in studio. #YPG #Turkey #OperationPeaceSpring
October 14, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?