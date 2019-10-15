October 15, 2019
02:07
02:07
More Videos
French politicians call for sanctions against Turkish national team
French politicians call for "an exemplary sanction" against the Turkish national football team after they made a military salute during Monday's match against France. They took to social media before the game to call for its cancellation after Turkish players made the same gesture during Friday's match against Albania. But people online called out the politicians for their "double standards" over the Turkish team. #Turkey #France #Salute
More Videos