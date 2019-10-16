POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Syria’s Shifting Alliances
Hundreds of thousands of civilians fled fighting in northern Syria in the first week of Turkey’s Operation Peace Spring in an effort to push back the YPG terror group. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who says the YPG threatens its border, wants to create a ‘safe zone’ where Ankara can resettle up to two million Syrian refugees. So, is the operation justified? And is Turkey’s resettlement plan viable? Guests: Egemen Bagis Turkish Ambassador to the Czech Republic Peter Galbraith Former US Ambassador and Author of ‘The End of Iraq’ Anne Giudicelli Former Diplomat and Founding Owner of Terrorisc
October 16, 2019
