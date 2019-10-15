BizTech Share

Facebook's currency project loses key allies | Money Talks

Social media giant Facebook is pushing ahead with plans to launch a digital currency despite an exodus of top firms from its Libra project. It's set up a 21 member council - including Uber and Spotify - to launch the coin by next year. But banking regulators still have serious concerns. Mobin Nasir reports. For more we were joined by Santosh Rao – He’s Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners. #Facebook #Libra #Crypto