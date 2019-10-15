POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Filipe Nyusi seeking second term as president | Money Talks
02:34
BizTech
Filipe Nyusi seeking second term as president | Money Talks
Millions of Mozambicans have voted in a general election, that pit the ruling Frelimo party against opposition Renamo. In August, the two parties agreed on a ceasefire to end decades of fighting. Frelimo has won every election since Mozambique's independence in 1975. And despite a debt scandal that sparked an economic crisis, Frelimo is expected to extend its 44-year rule. Laila Humairah reports. #Nyusi #MozambiqueElections #Frelimo #Renamo
October 15, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?