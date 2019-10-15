Filipe Nyusi seeking second term as president | Money Talks

BizTech Share

Filipe Nyusi seeking second term as president

Millions of Mozambicans have voted in a general election, that pit the ruling Frelimo party against opposition Renamo. In August, the two parties agreed on a ceasefire to end decades of fighting. Frelimo has won every election since Mozambique's independence in 1975. And despite a debt scandal that sparked an economic crisis, Frelimo is expected to extend its 44-year rule. Laila Humairah reports. #Nyusi #MozambiqueElections #Frelimo #Renamo