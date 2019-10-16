POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Kashmiri women activists arrested for protesting against lockdown
Kashmiri women activists arrested for protesting against lockdown
A group of Kashmiri women activists were detained by police and sent to Srinagar's central jail after they staged a protest against the Indian government's lockdown and called for the release of detainees. The women, wearing black armbands, were arrested for "breaching the peace" and defying a ban on public gatherings that's been in place since early August. #Kashmir #KashmirArticle370 #IndiaKashmir
October 16, 2019
