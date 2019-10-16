World Share

Tunisia’s New Leader

Kais Saied’s promise to build a new Tunisia resoundingly connected with young voters. But with a polarised parliament and no official party backing, can the country’s new conservative leader beat corruption and revive an ailing economy? Guests: Khawla Ben Aicha Founding Member of Machrouu Tounes Party Ahmed Gaaloul Tunisian Secretary of State for Sport Ahmed Amouri Member of Tunisia's Tahya Tounes Party Mohamed Dhia Hammami Tunisian Affairs Analyst