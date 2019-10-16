POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Alliance in Crisis?
25:50
World
Alliance in Crisis?
Since the launch of Operation Peace Spring, Turkey has made significant gains in clearing terrorists from the Syrian side of its border. But many western countries are alleging that the operation will lead to Daesh’s resurgence. Turkey has been one of the main victims of Daesh attacks and has launched numerous operations to combat the terror group. We look at what’s behind this misinformation and why many western countries are failing to understand Turkey’s national security threats. Guests Vehbi Baysan - Lecturer at Ibn Haldun University Sean Michael Cox - Professor at Bahcesehir University Adam Garrie – Political analyst
October 16, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?