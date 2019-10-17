UK and EU reach deal after lengthy negotiations | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has struck a Brexit deal with the EU. Teams of negotiators have been racing to get an agreement in time for the UK's planned departure from the bloc on October the 31st. But as Sibel Karkus reports, Prime Minister Johnson now faces what's likely to be a knife-edge vote in his own parliament. For more on this, we spoke to Rajneesh Narula from London. He's a professor of International Business Regulation at the University of Reading Henley Business School. #BrexitDeal #EU #BorisJohnson
October 17, 2019
