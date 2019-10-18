POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ebola Outbreak: Survivor with motorbike helps ease fear
02:01
World
Ebola Outbreak: Survivor with motorbike helps ease fear
The World Health Organisation says it’s making progress in its effort to halt the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Health workers in the country are working to contain the deadly disease that has killed more than 2,000 people since it started last year. One survivor is using his motorcycle to help those scared of being quarantined overcome their fear. As Sharon Ogunleye reports.
October 18, 2019
