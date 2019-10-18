World Share

Ebola Outbreak: Survivor with motorbike helps ease fear

The World Health Organisation says it’s making progress in its effort to halt the Ebola virus in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Health workers in the country are working to contain the deadly disease that has killed more than 2,000 people since it started last year. One survivor is using his motorcycle to help those scared of being quarantined overcome their fear. As Sharon Ogunleye reports.