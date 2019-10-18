POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey’s War on the YPG
Turkey’s War on the YPG
Turkey’s operation in northern Syria is on pause. The development comes after a closed-door meeting in Ankara between Turkish President Recep Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence. Turkey will allow the YPG withdraw from its border regions on the condition that the terrorist group abandon its weapons. In return, Washington says it will drop existing sanctions on Turkey. But will the deal hold? And can the YPG be trusted? Guests: Mehmet Celik Managing Editor at Daily Sabah newspaper Yahya Al Aridi Spokesman for the Syrian Negotiation Commission Hamdi Rifai Director of the Council of United Syrians and Americans #OperationPeaceSpring #YPG #Turkey #Syria #PKK
October 18, 2019
