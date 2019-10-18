POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey’s Deal with Trump
Ankara and Washington reach a deal to stop the advance of Turkish-backed forces in northeastern Syria against the YPG. Under the agreed deal, the YPG has been given five days to leave a proposed safe zone. And if they don't, the operation will go on. US President Trump calls it a great day for civilization, but is this ultimately a triumph for Turkey? Guests: Brett Velicovich Former US Army Special Operations Intelligence Analyst Ali Cinar Turkish Heritage Organization President Samuel Ramani Researcher at Oxford University
October 18, 2019
