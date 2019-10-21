US implements tariffs on $7.5B of EU goods | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Importing French wines, Italian cheeses and Spanish olive oil just got more expensive for Americans. The US has introduced a 25 percent tariff on seven and a half billion dollars worth of EU products as part of a ruling by the World Trade Organization. The US was allowed to implement the measures after the WTO ruled that European planemaker Airbus received billions of dollars of illegal subsidies from the EU. Now, thousands of small US retailers warn the import tax could force them to raise prices and put their businesses at risk. Harry Horton reports from Maryland. #UStariffs #ImportTaxes #WTO
October 21, 2019
