POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Mexican Drug Cartels: President defends releasing El Chapo's son
02:19
World
Mexican Drug Cartels: President defends releasing El Chapo's son
Mexican police captured Ovidio Guzman during a routine patrol in the city of Culiacan on Thursday. But when heavy gun battles erupted, they decided to set him free just a few hours later. That's because Guzman is the son of drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman, the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel currently serving a life sentence in the US. Valeria Leon reports on how this crisis affecting Mexico's security. #ElChapoSon #OvidioGuzman #SinaloaDrugCartel
October 19, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?